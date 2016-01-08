IMF says Central Africa bloc's economic growth slowed to 2 pct in 2015

YAOUNDE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the six-nation Central African CEMAC bloc dropped to 2 percent in 2015, International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

Growth in the bloc, which is made up of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, was expected to top 4 percent according to earlier IMF estimates.

Persistently low oil prices have impacted the resource-rich region. (Reporting By Sylvain Andzongo, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by John Stonestreet)