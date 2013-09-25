FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey raises gold reserves by 23 tonnes in August - IMF
September 25, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey raises gold reserves by 23 tonnes in August - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised its gold holdings by 23.344 tonnes in August to 487.351 tonnes, preliminary data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.

Canada reduced its holdings by 0.03 tonnes, according to the IMF’s website.

In July, Turkey lifted its gold holdings by 22.5 tonnes, the biggest increase among the 15 central banks that raised their gold reserves.

Gold holdings by central banks are keenly watched since, as a group, they became net buyers in 2010 after two decades as net sellers. The 2008 global economic crisis triggered resurgent official-sector interest in gold.

