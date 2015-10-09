FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says must make 2-4 trillion yuan green investments per year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

China says must make 2-4 trillion yuan green investments per year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - China must make green investments of between 2 trillion and 4 trillion yuan ($315-630 billion) per year over the next five years, but the government can only cover 15 percent of that, China’s central bank deputy governor, Yi Gang, said on Thursday.

“Most of the finance has to come from the private sector, so we have to provide a positive incentive mechanism,” Yi said on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Lima.

Earlier this week, China confirmed it would launch a nationwide “cap-and-trade” program in 2017 to force big greenhouse gas emitters to buy credits to meet pollution reduction targets. Carbon market schemes aim in part to encourage low-carbon investments.

China will also make “green finance” a top priority of the Group of 20 when it takes up the G20 chair next year, Yi said.

“If we don’t have international cooperation, we will find that investment in the green sector will be underinvested,” Yi said. “The G20 platform is a good platform.”

A new green finance committee in China is writing a “very important chapter” on environmental protection and sustainable growth for the country’s next five-year plan, Yi added.

China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Reporting by Randall Palmer and Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.