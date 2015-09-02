FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde hopes China's economic transition will be orderly
September 2, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

IMF's Lagarde hopes China's economic transition will be orderly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was speaking with Chinese authorities about the country’s “very significant” economic transition, which it hoped would be managed in an “orderly fashion”.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters, ”We are certainly talking to the Chinese authorities about their transition to a more market-determined economy, to an internationalization of their currency.

“It’s a very significant transition, one that hopefully can be managed in an orderly fashion,” added Lagarde, speaking at the end of a two-day visit to the Indonesian capital. (Reporting by Nicholas Owen and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

