Flexible forex to help rebalance China economy-IMF
April 17, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Flexible forex to help rebalance China economy-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday additional moves by Beijing towards a more flexible foreign exchange regime would help China rebalance its economy toward domestic consumption.

“Additional exchange rate flexibility will be helpful in terms of addressing one key challenge that China faces, which is to rebalance the internal economy from one which is driven very much by investment in exports to one that is driven by consumption,” said Jörg Decressin, a senior advisor in the IMF’s Research Department.

He told reporters that after Saturday’s move by China to widen the yuan’s trading band, it was not entirely clear how much the yuan was aligned with fundamentals.

“We are in the process of changing the methodology for assessing the sustainable current account and equilibrium exchange rate. We need to look at other economies and come to a verdict.”

