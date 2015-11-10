FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c. bank official: working with others to urge U.S. IMF reform ratification
November 10, 2015

China c. bank official: working with others to urge U.S. IMF reform ratification

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China is working with other countries to urge the United States to ratify IMF reforms, a central bank official said on Tuesday.

The comments from Zhu Jun, Director-General of the International Department of People’s Bank of China, was made at a briefing in Beijing ahead of President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 summit in Turkey and the APEC summit in the Philippines.

He did not provide details of the countries with whom China is working.

China urged the U.S. Congress to adopt reforms to give emerging markets a bigger say at the International Monetary Fund(IMF) as soon as possible, the country’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on November 5. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

