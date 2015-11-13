IMF's Lagarde says supports staff proposal to put yuan in currency basket

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that the global lender’s staff had proposed including the Chinese yuan in the Fund’s reserve currency basket, and that she would support the recommendation.

“I support the staff’s findings,” she said in a statement.

She noted, however, that the decision rests with the IMF’s Executive Board and said it would meet on Nov. 30 to consider the proposal. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)