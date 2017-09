WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Friday the Obama administration had said it planned to support adding China’s yuan to the International Monetary Fund’s benchmark currency basket as long as it met all the criteria.

“We will review the IMF’s paper in that light,” the spokesperson said, after IMF staff recommended the currency be included in the basket. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)