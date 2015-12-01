FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zhu: managed currency float right for economy in transition
December 1, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

China's Zhu: managed currency float right for economy in transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China will not stop reforms now that its currency is set to join the International Monetary Fund’s benchmark basket but thinks a managed float best serves an economy in transition, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Tuesday.

Zhu said he hoped that one day the yuan, or renminbi, would fully reflect market values but stressed that China’s economy was moving from an investment-driven to an innovation-driven model.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Beech

