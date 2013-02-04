FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IMF sees Colombia's economy growing by 4.4 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-IMF sees Colombia's economy growing by 4.4 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Colombia’s economic growth will edge up to 4.4 percent in 2013, with inflation remaining within the central bank’s official target range, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, but it warned of vulnerability to external shocks.

IMF staff, in a regular assessment of Colombia’s economic health, also said the Colombia peso appeared overvalued on a real exchange-rate basis by between 1.0 percent and 8.0 percent, though it said strengthening could reflect improvements in economic fundamentals.

“Colombia appears well positioned to address the important medium-term challenges facing the country,” the IMF board said in a statement. “Directors agreed that the broadly neutral policy stance planned for 2013 is appropriate, and that the 2013 budget is in line with medium-term fiscal consolidation plans.”

The South American nation weathered the global financial shocks of 2008-2009, and monetary policy has scope for further easing if growth is weaker than expected, the IMF said.

“Spillovers from the global turmoil have been limited so far. However, Colombia remains vulnerable to a sharp growth slowdown in trading partners, a steep drop in oil prices, or a sharp rise in global risk aversion,” it said.

With solid growth this year and inflation expected to remain around the mid-point of the central bank’s 2-4 percent target range, the IMF encouraged Colombia’s authorities to consider a more ambitious fiscal consolidation plan.

“Focused on increasing non-commodity revenue, (this) could help mitigate the appreciation pressure, build buffers against adverse commodity price shocks, and create fiscal space for improving public infrastructure,” the IMF said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.