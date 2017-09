WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday it had approved a new two-year $5.84 billion flexible credit line for Colombia, following a request by the South American nation.

The new flexible credit line will replace a previous $6 billion two-year program, which recently expired. Colombia has previously said it intended to treat the new facility as precautionary and did not intend to draw on the line.