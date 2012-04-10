Commodity exporters may be in for lower prices-IMF

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Commodity exporters should brace for lower prices given weak global economic activity, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“Looking ahead, given weak global activity and heightened downside risks to the near-term outlook, commodity exporters may be in for a downturn,” the IMF said in analytical chapters of its World Economic Outlook.

“If downside risks to global economic growth materialize, there could be even greater challenges facing commodity exporters, most of which are emerging and developing economies,” the IMF said.