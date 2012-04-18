FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone credit could shrink by 1.7 pct -IMF official
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 18, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone credit could shrink by 1.7 pct -IMF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund estimates that deleveraging by European Union banks could cut credit supply in the euro area by about 1.7 percent over two years, with credit in Italy shrinking by 1 percentage point more, IMF officials said on Wednesday.

“The countries which are now subject to more strains regarding sovereign funding and bank funding are naturally the ones which are experiencing a larger impact from the deleveraging process,” Jose Vinals, director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department, told a news conference.

