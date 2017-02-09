BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The International Monetary Fund does not see firm evidence that currency wars are nearing but would like to see Group of 20 major economies reaffirm their commitment to free and fair trade this year, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
"I don't see evidence of firm policy decisions made that would lead us to suggest that we're heading for currency wars. So I think that would be premature," Rice said in response to a question at a regular news briefing.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.