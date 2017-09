WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reviewed of Cyprus’s economy under a bail-out program and approved a loan disbursement for about $115 million.

The international lender said the disbursement would bring total lending under the IMF’s $1.4 billion program with Cyprus to about $459 million. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)