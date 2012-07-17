UPDATE 1-EU, foreign owners pose biggest risks to Czech banks -IMF

* IMF recommends beefing up supervision

* More frequent on-sit visits, limits on exposure (Adds quotes, details on recommendations)

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Czech banks are vulnerable to developments in the EU and at their foreign parent lenders, although can they can withstand substantial shocks thanks to strong capital, liquidity and profits, the IMF said in a report on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said the Czech regulatory framework was generally sound but authorities need more staff for more frequent bank inspections. It recommended a number of other steps to prepare for potential crises.

“The results of stress tests show that Czech banks can withstand substantial shocks,” the IMF said in the report completed in April.

“Due to a high reliance of the Czech economy on exports to European Union (EU) countries and the ownership of almost all large Czech financial institutions by parents from the EU, the main risk stems from negative developments in EU countries,” it said.

“The Czech financial system could be affected either directly through the parent banks, or indirectly through weakened external demand, and the two channels may occur simultaneously,” it said.

The Czech banking sector has capital nearly double the required 8 percent level, low leverage shown in loan-to-deposit ratios of around 70 percent, and surplus liquidity. It is also a net external creditor.

Czech banks have required no bailouts throughout the economic crisis. The largest are units of Austria’s Erste Group , Belgium’s KBC, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s UniCredit.

The IMF recommended the Czech National Bank’s mandate should be changed to raise its role in maintaining financial stability. Procedures should be made operational for providing public support, it said.

The IMF also recommended limiting bank’s exposure to their foreign parents and more frequent supervisors’ visits to boost monitoring.

“In case of a material deterioration of the condition of parent banks, the CNB may want to consider the deployment of firm-specific prudential measures, such as increasing capital and liquidity requirements, requiring pre-approval of material intra-group transactions, or reducing intra-group limits,” it said.

The Czech central bank has already taken action in this respect, announcing in June that it had cut the gross exposure limit of Czech banks to their parents to 50 percent of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, from the previous 100 percent. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)