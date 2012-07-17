IMF says Czech banks strong but risks stem from EU

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - The Czech financial sector can withstand substantial shocks thanks to strong capital, liquidity and profits but is vulnerable to developments in the EU and at foreign parent banks, the IMF said in a report on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said the Czech regulatory framework was generally sound but authorities need more staff for more frequent bank inspections. It recommended a number of other steps to prepare for potential crises.

“The results of stress tests show that Czech banks can withstand substantial shocks,” the IMF said.

“Due to a high reliance of the Czech economy on exports to European Union (EU) countries and the ownership of almost all large Czech financial institutions by parents from the EU, the main risk stems from negative developments in EU countries,” it said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)