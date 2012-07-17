FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says Czech banks strong but risks stem from EU
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

IMF says Czech banks strong but risks stem from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - The Czech financial sector can withstand substantial shocks thanks to strong capital, liquidity and profits but is vulnerable to developments in the EU and at foreign parent banks, the IMF said in a report on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said the Czech regulatory framework was generally sound but authorities need more staff for more frequent bank inspections. It recommended a number of other steps to prepare for potential crises.

“The results of stress tests show that Czech banks can withstand substantial shocks,” the IMF said.

“Due to a high reliance of the Czech economy on exports to European Union (EU) countries and the ownership of almost all large Czech financial institutions by parents from the EU, the main risk stems from negative developments in EU countries,” it said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.