DIARY-IMF, World Bank Spring 2012 meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Thursday, April 19

1900/2300 - Group of 20 finance officials meet. No communique expected

Friday, April 20

0800/1200 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet. A communique is expected. G20 chair Mexico holds a news conference at the meeting’s conclusion

0830/1230 - European Financial Stability Facility CEO Klaus Regling speaks on the European debt crisis

0900/1300 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing

1015/1415 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop Singh holds news briefing

1100/1500 - IMF Latin America and Caribbean Department Director Nicolas Eyzaguirre holds news briefing

1130/1530 - IMF sponsors panel discussion on the euro zone crisis

1200/1600 - IMF holds news briefing on the economic outlook for Eastern and Central Europe

1230/1630 - European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio speaks on monetary policy at an event sponsored by the European Institute

1400/1800 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner holds the Deauville Partnership ministerial meeting with Arab countries in transition

1410/1810 - G20 chair Mexico holds news conference

1645/2045 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens, former White House economic adviser Christina Romer, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao and Sweden Finance Minister Anders Borg participate in seminar, “A Narrow Path for the Global Economy.”m

1700/2100 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan speaks at an event sponsored by the Atlantic Council

1700/2100 - Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at the Peterson Institute

1845/2245 - ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen participates in discussion before the Center for Strategic and International Studies

Saturday, April 21

0800/1200 - The IMF’s steering panel, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold news briefing following the meeting

Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. A news briefing follows

1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa holds news briefing

1500/1900 - The IMF hosts seminar on the regional and global implications of economist rebalancing in Asia. Peoples Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang participates

1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on financial stability

Sunday, April 22

Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group