April 21, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-IMF, World Bank Spring 2012 meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Saturday, April 21

0800/1200 - The IMF’s steering panel, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, meets. IMFC Chair Tharman Shanmugaratnam and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde hold news briefing following the meeting

Time TBD - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. A news briefing follows

1100/1500 - Finance ministers from Africa holds news briefing

1700/2100 - The Bank of France hosts a panel discussion on financial stability

Sunday, April 22

Time TBD - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news briefing following a meeting of the African Consultative Group

