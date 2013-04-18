DIARY-IMF, World Bank 2013 spring meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations will meet on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Thursday, April 18

1500/1900 - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and French Economy Minister Pierre Moscovici participate in a discussion on challenges facing the eurozone sponsored by the Bertelsmann Foundation.

1615/2015 - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn and European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling participate in a discussion at the Brookings Institution.

1630/2030 - Egyptian Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hejazy participates in an IMF-sponsored discussion on “The Political Economy of Transition in the Middle East.”

1830/2230 - The chairman of the Group of 24, which represents the interests of developing nations, holds news conference.

1930/2330 - Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations hold dinner meeting. They meet again on Friday.

Friday, April 19

0830/1230 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet.

0900/1300 - IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Anoop Singh holds news briefing.

1000/1400 - IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Masood Ahmed holds news briefing.

1100/1500 - World Bank President Kim and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon participate in event on global poverty.

1230/1630 - G20 finance ministers and central bankers release communique. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov holds a briefing to discuss it.

1300/1700 - BBC HARDtalk Interview with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

1300/1700 - Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

1300/1700 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks on financial market regulation and the current state of the European Union before the Council on Foreign Relations.

1400/1800 -- IMF Latin America and the Caribbean Department Director Alejandro Werner holds news briefing.

1600/2000 - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks on “Abenomics” at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

1715/2115 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew holds news conference.

Saturday, April 20

0830/1230 -- The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the IMF’s steering committee, meets. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the IMF’s steering committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.

Time TBA - The joint IMF/World Bank Development Committee meets. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and Marek Belka, the chairman of the committee, hold news conference at the conclusion.

1100/1500 - African finance ministers hold news briefing

1445/1845 - Swiss Delegation chairs Federal Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, head of the Federal Department of Finance, and Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank.

1715/2115 - French Economy Minister Pierre Moscovici and Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer holds news conference.

Sunday, April 21

1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and members of the ACG1.

1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on “Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries.” First of two days.

Monday, April 22

0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on “Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries.” Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.