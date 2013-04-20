FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-IMF, World Bank 2013 spring meetings in Washington
April 20, 2013

DIARY-IMF, World Bank 2013 spring meetings in Washington

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are gathering in Washington this week for the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. In addition, finance officials from Group of 20 nations are meeting on the sidelines.

Following is a schedule of the top events. All times listed are in EDT/GMT.

Sunday, April 21

1230/1630 - News briefing following the African Consultative Group Meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and members of the ACG1.

1400/1800 - IMF and World Bank hold seminar on “Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries.” First of two days.

Monday, April 22

0900/1300 -- IMF and World Bank hold seminar on “Fiscal Policy, Equity, and Long-Term Growth in Developing Countries.” Second of two days. Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses luncheon at 1230/1630.

