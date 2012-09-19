IMF sees steady 4 pct growth in Dominican Republic

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republican should see economic growth of around 4 percent in the next two years, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, though the country must do more to protect against global economic shocks.

While inflation should continue to remain low, the government of one of the Caribbean’s biggest economies must do more to address a growing deficit that remains above government targets, IMF staff said after a visit.

“The short-term macroeconomic outlook poses a challenge to the authorities, reflecting the need to strengthen the domestic macroeconomic framework, in particular to significantly tighten the fiscal position and to cope with risks emanating from the global economy,” said Przemek Gajdeczka, who led the IMF mission.

The mission, which met with President Danilo Medina, came the Dominican Republic seeks to resume its economic program with the IMF.

In 2009, the Dominican Republic received a $1.66 billion aid package from the IMF to help cope with the global recession. The program lapsed earlier this year, after the country refused to comply with the IMF’s request to raise electricity prices by 18 percent ahead of the May presidential election.

The IMF said the government boosted revenues in the first half of the year after it sold a stake in the country’s largest brewer, Cerveceria Nacional Dominicana, in April. Anheuser Busch InBev paid $1.2 billion for the controlling stake.

However, as a result of electricity subsidies, the government’s deficit stood at 3.3 percent of national income as of June, above the 2 percent target.

Inflation rates remained at 2.2 percent in August, well below the government’s target of around 5.5 percent.

The IMF said it would hold its annual Article IV consultations with the Dominican Republic by the end of the year. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)