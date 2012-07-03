FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF chief questions whether ECB rate cut is best policy
July 3, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

IMF chief questions whether ECB rate cut is best policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has room to ease monetary policy at a meeting on Thursday but the IMF does not think it is the best policy right now given some euro zone members, such as Germany, do not need to lower rates, the head of the IMF said on Tuesday.

“You can’t dissociate when you use that kind of monetary policy instrument,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in an interview on CNBC. “On the other hand, the (ECB) asset purchase program is much more selective and can be used in a more judicious way.”

