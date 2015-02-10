FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF chief economist says 2015 growth forecasts a bit too gloomy
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

IMF chief economist says 2015 growth forecasts a bit too gloomy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund was perhaps too pessimistic when it downgraded its forecast for 2015 global growth, in part because of the European benefits of a weaker euro, the IMF’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

“I think that our forecasts were probably a bit pessimistic,” especially on the positive effects of low oil prices, Olivier Blanchard said of the forecasts the IMF released last month. “They should maybe be a bit more optimistic.”

Speaking at a New York forum, he added: “I think we are seeing some upside risk for Europe in particular because of the depreciation of the euro.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
