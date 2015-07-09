FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Greece spillovers limited to rest of world
July 9, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

IMF says Greece spillovers limited to rest of world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Greece is a small part of the world economy, and its possible exit from the euro zone should have limited impact on the rest of the world, the IMF’s chief economist said on Thursday, though he warned similar crises could happen in other countries.

Greece is racing to find a last-minute third bailout from its IMF and European Union creditors to avoid bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.

“In a world in which there is high debt to start, we have to be ready for episodes like this,” said Olivier Blanchard, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Megan Cassella; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

