IMF says global growth has decelerated

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Global economic growth has decelerated and advanced economies need to step up the pace of policy reforms to rebuild confidence, the International Monetary Fund’s steering committee said on Saturday.

“Global growth has decelerated and substantial uncertainties and downside risks remain,” the IMF’s steering committee said in its communique.

“We need to act decisively to break negative feedback loops and restore the global economy to a path of strong, sustainable and balanced growth.”