IMF's Lagarde sees rising currency risks

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Sharp movements in global exchange rates tied to a higher U.S. dollar, and exacerbated by higher U.S. interest rates, are a growing risk to the global economy, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

“Clearly the exchange rate and the currency risks, and the volatility that it creates, is one of those rising risks,” Lagarde said in a speech at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, adding that emerging market companies were particularly at risk.

She also confirmed that the IMF had received its 450 million euro ($468 million) loan repayment from Greece. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)