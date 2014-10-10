ECB's Weidmann: Mix of low interest rates, high liquidity not without danger

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The mix of low interest rates, high liquidity and low volatility in the global economy is “not without danger,” European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings, Weidmann said he expected discussion on Friday, when Group of 20 officials meet, about fiscal stimulus and sustainable growth.

Sound budget policy was an important condition for creating an environment favorable to investment and jobs, he told reporters. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)