FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Weidmann: Mix of low interest rates, high liquidity not without danger
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Weidmann: Mix of low interest rates, high liquidity not without danger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The mix of low interest rates, high liquidity and low volatility in the global economy is “not without danger,” European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings, Weidmann said he expected discussion on Friday, when Group of 20 officials meet, about fiscal stimulus and sustainable growth.

Sound budget policy was an important condition for creating an environment favorable to investment and jobs, he told reporters. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.