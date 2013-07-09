FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Fed still learning how to communicate on exit
July 9, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

IMF says Fed still learning how to communicate on exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is still learning how best to communicate about its eventual exit from its bond-buying stimulus but it is doing a good job considering it is in virgin territory, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday.

“We are now dealing with a new policy, and exit from that policy hasn’t been tried before. So, I think we’re going to see the same initial learning about how best to communicate,” International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard told reporters.

“I think the Fed is doing a relatively good job of it, but I‘m sure they will improve their communication over time as they learn how markets react,” he said.

