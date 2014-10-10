FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: Global economy recovering but growth patchy
October 10, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Aso: Global economy recovering but growth patchy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The global economy continues to recover moderately as a whole but growth is patchy from country to country, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

“I think there’s a shared understanding among (G20) countries that it’s becoming increasingly important to take comprehensive fiscal, monetary policies and reforms, taking into account each country’s economic conditions,” Aso told reporters after attending a dinner session of the Group of 20 finance leaders gathering in Washington. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

