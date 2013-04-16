IMF trims global growth forecast, sees bumpy recovery

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday shaved its projections for global economic growth for both this year and next due to sharp government spending cuts in the United States and the latest struggles of recession-stricken Europe. Even so, it said economic prospects have improved in recent months with a fading of financial risks. It also revised up its forecast for Japan, welcoming the Bank of Japan's aggressive new monetary stance, which it said would lead to faster growth and a wanted pickup in inflation. "Global economic prospects have improved again, but the road to recovery in the advanced economies will remain bumpy," the IMF said in its periodic World Economic Outlook. "While tail risks to the global outlook have diminished and upside risks now exist, downside risks still predominate and could have important spillovers across regions," it said. The IMF cut its 2013 forecast for global growth to 3.3 percent, down from its projection in January of 3.5 percent. It also trimmed its 2014 forecast to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent. A more subdued outlook for both the United States and the euro zone led the IMF to cut its forecast for advanced economies to 1.2 percent for 2013. It left its 2014 forecast unchanged at 2.2 percent. The IMF also lowered its projection for emerging economies to 5.3 percent for this year, though it said growth was already accelerating and would hit 5.7 percent in 2014. For China, the world's second largest economy and an engine of the global economy, growth has returned to a healthy pace, the IMF said, while activity in Brazil - Latin America's largest economy - is expected to recover next year. Strong domestic demand in sub-Saharan Africa should help boost growth in both resource-rich and poorer economies in that region, the IMF said. Meanwhile, growth in the Middle East and North Africa is likely to dip this year as oil production slows in some oil exporting countries and as "Arab Spring" nations struggle with political transitions.