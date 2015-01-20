FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2015, 2016
January 20, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2015, 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects note in second paragraph and heading on the final two
columns of table to show previous IMF forecasts were issued in
October)
    By Jake Spring
    BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
on Tuesday issued the following economic growth forecasts as
part its World Economic Outlook.
    Forecasts are annual inflation-adjusted percentage changes.
Note: Columns with differences from October's WEO update may not
match January forecasts due to rounding.
    
                                 Projections   Change from Oct
                       2014      2015   2016     2015    2016

 World Output           3.3       3.5    3.7     -0.3     -0.3 
  Advanced Economies    1.8       2.4    2.4      0.1      0.0
  United States         2.4       3.6    3.3      0.5      0.3

  Euro Area             0.8       1.2    1.4     -0.2     -0.3
   Germany              1.5       1.3    1.5     -0.2     -0.3
   France               0.4       0.9    1.3     -0.1     -0.2
   Italy               -0.4       0.4    0.8     -0.5     -0.5
   Spain                1.4       2.0    1.8      0.3      0.0
 Japan                  0.1       0.6    0.8     -0.2     -0.1
 United Kingdom         2.6       2.7    2.4      0.0     -0.1
 Canada                 2.4       2.3    2.1     -0.1     -0.3
 Other Advanced 
 Economies              2.8       3.0    3.2     -0.2     -0.1
 
 Emerging Market and 
 Developing Economies   4.4       4.3    4.7     -0.6     -0.5
 Commonwealth of 
 Independent States     0.9      -1.4    0.8     -2.9     -1.7 
  Russia                0.6      -3.0   -1.0     -3.5     -2.5
  Excluding Russia      1.5       2.4    4.4     -1.6     -0.2

 Emerging and 
 Developing Asia        6.5       6.4    6.2     -0.2     -0.3
  China                 7.4       6.8    6.3     -0.3     -0.5
  India                 5.8       6.3    6.5     -0.1      0.0
  ASEAN-5               4.5       5.2    5.3     -0.2     -0.1
 
 Emerging and 
 Developing Europe      2.7       2.9    3.1      0.1     -0.2

 Latin America and 
 the Caribbean          1.2       1.3    2.3     -0.9     -0.5
  Brazil                0.1       0.3    1.5     -1.1     -0.7
  Mexico                2.1       3.2    3.5     -0.3     -0.3
 
 Middle East, North 
 Africa, Afghanistan 
 and Pakistan           2.8       3.3    3.9     -0.6     -0.5
 Sub-Saharan Africa     4.8       4.9    5.2     -0.9     -0.8
  South Africa          1.4       2.1    2.5     -0.2     -0.3

 (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

