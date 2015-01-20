CORRECTED-TABLE-IMF forecasts for GDP in 2015, 2016

(Corrects note in second paragraph and heading on the final two columns of table to show previous IMF forecasts were issued in October) By Jake Spring BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday issued the following economic growth forecasts as part its World Economic Outlook. Forecasts are annual inflation-adjusted percentage changes. Note: Columns with differences from October's WEO update may not match January forecasts due to rounding. Projections Change from Oct 2014 2015 2016 2015 2016 World Output 3.3 3.5 3.7 -0.3 -0.3 Advanced Economies 1.8 2.4 2.4 0.1 0.0 United States 2.4 3.6 3.3 0.5 0.3 Euro Area 0.8 1.2 1.4 -0.2 -0.3 Germany 1.5 1.3 1.5 -0.2 -0.3 France 0.4 0.9 1.3 -0.1 -0.2 Italy -0.4 0.4 0.8 -0.5 -0.5 Spain 1.4 2.0 1.8 0.3 0.0 Japan 0.1 0.6 0.8 -0.2 -0.1 United Kingdom 2.6 2.7 2.4 0.0 -0.1 Canada 2.4 2.3 2.1 -0.1 -0.3 Other Advanced Economies 2.8 3.0 3.2 -0.2 -0.1 Emerging Market and Developing Economies 4.4 4.3 4.7 -0.6 -0.5 Commonwealth of Independent States 0.9 -1.4 0.8 -2.9 -1.7 Russia 0.6 -3.0 -1.0 -3.5 -2.5 Excluding Russia 1.5 2.4 4.4 -1.6 -0.2 Emerging and Developing Asia 6.5 6.4 6.2 -0.2 -0.3 China 7.4 6.8 6.3 -0.3 -0.5 India 5.8 6.3 6.5 -0.1 0.0 ASEAN-5 4.5 5.2 5.3 -0.2 -0.1 Emerging and Developing Europe 2.7 2.9 3.1 0.1 -0.2 Latin America and the Caribbean 1.2 1.3 2.3 -0.9 -0.5 Brazil 0.1 0.3 1.5 -1.1 -0.7 Mexico 2.1 3.2 3.5 -0.3 -0.3 Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan 2.8 3.3 3.9 -0.6 -0.5 Sub-Saharan Africa 4.8 4.9 5.2 -0.9 -0.8 South Africa 1.4 2.1 2.5 -0.2 -0.3 (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)