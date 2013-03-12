FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lipton urges banking sector clean-up to boost economy
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lipton urges banking sector clean-up to boost economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Global economic conditions remain subdued despite a recent rally in financial markets and policymakers need to act to address underlying stability risks, including dealing with weak banks, a top IMF official said on Tuesday.

David Lipton, the International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director, said further improvements in the economic outlook will require repairing bank balance sheets, and in some cases banks may need to be shut.

“Banks will need to remove the dead wood and address asset quality problems, with some having to increase provisioning for bad loans and add fresh capital,” Lipton said in prepared remarks to the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

“Some banks will prove to be non-viable and will need to be wound down in an orderly manner,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.