UPDATE 2-US dollar share of global reserves dips in Q2 - IMF
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-US dollar share of global reserves dips in Q2 - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Global central bank foreign exchange reserves at record

* U.S. dollar still “reserve currency of choice”

* Emerging market central banks trimming euro exposure

* Share of “other currencies” rise

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of known global reserves held by central banks slipped in the year’s second quarter, International Monetary Fund data showed on Friday.

The greenback’s share of the roughly $5.8 trillion of known reserves was 61.9 percent in the second quarter compared with 62.1 percent during the first three months of the year.

Despite the dollar’s declining share, the report was positive for the dollar, which remains the “reserve currency of choice,” said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

