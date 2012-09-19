FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF hopes to conclude Egypt talks by year end - spokesperson
September 19, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

IMF hopes to conclude Egypt talks by year end - spokesperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it will send a mission to Egypt in coming weeks to discuss possible financial help once the government has finalized its economic program, and hopes to conclude the loan talks by year end.

“The Egyptian authorities are working on their economic program,” the spokesperson said. “As soon as that process is completed, we will be ready to send a technical team to Cairo to discuss possible financial support for a homegrown program.”

Egypt has requested a $4.8 billion loan from the IMF to help plug twin deficits in its budget and balance of payments that have mushroomed since popular protests last year and lingering insecurity have kept investors and tourists away.

