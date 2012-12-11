FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says Egypt asked to delay loan due to unrest
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

IMF says Egypt asked to delay loan due to unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Egypt asked to delay its $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund due to political turmoil in the country, the Fund said, echoing the finance minister’s statement earlier on Tuesday.

“In light of the unfolding developments on the ground, the Egyptian authorities have asked to postpone their request for a stand-by arrangement with the IMF,” the Washington-based Fund said in a statement.

The IMF said it was in contact with Egyptian authorities, and would discuss with them when to resume talks about the loan, seen as vital to help Egypt’s economy stay afloat.

Rival factions gathered in Cairo for a new round of demonstrations on Tuesday as a political crisis continues to grip the Arab world’s most populous nation.

Egypt’s finance minister said the IMF loan will be delayed until next month to allow the government more time to explain the heavily criticized package of economic austerity measures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.