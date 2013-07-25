IMF says still not talking to Egypt's interim government

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it will not engage in talks about a possible $4.8 billion loan to Egypt until the country’s interim government gains recognition from the international community.

IMF deputy spokesman William Murray repeated that the Fund has not been in touch with the current government in Egypt, only with bureaucrats on the technical level.

”It’s a case of the international community, ... its institutions, its nations, coming together and recognizing a particular government,“ Murray told reporters on Thursday. ”That would be true anywhere.

“And until that happens, and until our members make a decision on the Egyptian government, we’re going to keep our context technical (at the technical level).”