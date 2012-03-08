FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF to schedule mission to Egypt later in March
March 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

IMF to schedule mission to Egypt later in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has received a document outlining Egypt’s proposed economic program, to be supported by IMF financing, and will schedule a mission to Cairo later in March, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

“We have now received a document that describes in broad terms their economic program,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. “In coming days our staff will be studying that document and assess the policies, and ... we expect to schedule a mission to Cairo in the second half of March,” he added.

Egypt has requested a $3.2 billion lending program from the IMF to help plug a widening budget and balance of payments deficit.

