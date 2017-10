WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it will visit Egypt in the “first days of April” for talks with the government on a possible financing program worth $4.8 billion.

More than two years of political upheaval have battered the economy, leaving Egypt in dire need of IMF funding to relieve a currency and budget crisis. The IMF deal would also unlock billions of dollars in further support for Egypt from other donors.