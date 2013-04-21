IMF, Egypt say working to reach loan deal in 'coming weeks'

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and Egyptian officials said on Sunday they were working to reach a deal on a proposed $4.8 billion loan in “coming weeks” following progress during weekend discussions in Washington.

“Work will continue with the objective of reaching agreement on an IMF stand-by arrangement to support the authorities’ national economic program in the coming weeks,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Egyptian finance officials said in a joint statement.

The talks on the sidelines of meetings of the IMF and World Bank, included Egypt’s central bank governor, Hisham Ramez, Finance Minister Al-Mursi al-Sayed Hejazy, and Planning Minister Ashraf El-Araby.