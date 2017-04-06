IMF to discuss with Egypt measures to bring down inflation

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will talk with Egyptian authorities about how to use tighter monetary policy and tighter budgets to tackle high inflation, a spokesman for the international lender said on Thursday.

"We will be discussing with the government and the central bank how they can best use budgetary restraint and tighter monetary policy to contain demand and so bring down inflation," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a news conference. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)