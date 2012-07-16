IMF says economic drag on emerging economies not likely to worsen

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it does not expect the current economic drag on emerging economies from advanced countries will worsen.

“The drag from advanced economies is probably going to stabilize, in the sense it will not worsen further,” Thomas Helbling, a division chief in the IMF’s research department told a news conference. “Part of the slowing (in emerging economies) has been deliberate ... in response to signs of overheating, also to signs of too rapid credit growth.”

He said that deliberate slowdown in emerging economies was also coming to an end and monetary policy easing should now start gaining traction.