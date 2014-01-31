IMF says emerging market turbulence raises concerns over liquidity

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund urged central banks on Friday to ensure that a financial market rout in the developing world does not lead to an international funding crunch.

An IMF spokesman said some emerging market countries need to take “urgent action” to improve their economies, which are under threat by a recent sell-off in markets from India and Turkey to Brazil.

“The turbulence also underscores the need for vigilance among central banks over liquidity conditions in international capital markets,” the spokesman said.