IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to affect some emerging nations more than others

ABIDJAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies this year will cause volatility in international markets and impact the monetary situation in certain emerging economies, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

The IMF chief said the impact would differ between “solid emerging countries which have room for manoeuvre and those which have not yet built this margin nor introduced a series of economic and budgetary measures.”

She was speaking to an investment conference in Abidjan by video link from Paris.