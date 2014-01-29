FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to hit some emerging nations
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to hit some emerging nations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Monetary policy tightening in advanced economies will cause volatility in international markets this year and impact the monetary situation of some emerging economies, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

Lagarde, speaking by video link to an investment conference in Ivory Coast, said the outlook for the global economy looked generally positive, with advanced economies set to continue their economic recovery in 2014.

Fast-growing economies such as China and India would also post a solid performance, she said, noting that the IMF recently raised its forecast for global economic growth this year to 3.7 percent.

With the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s unwinding of quantative easing already jolting emerging markets, Lagarde said that tightening by Western central banks would have an impact this year.

“We think that in 2014, the monetary policy of central banks in advanced economies will induce ... volatility in international markets and in the monetary situation of certain emerging economies,” she said from Paris.

The IMF chief said the impact would differ between “solid emerging countries which have room for manoeuvre and those which have not yet built this margin nor introduced a series of economic and budgetary measures.”

Emerging markets have witnessed a selloff in recent days amid concerns that tightening would strain emerging economies reliant on foreign capital flows. Turkey’s central bank was forced to hike interest rates overnight to stem capital flight.

Lagarde said the outlook for sub-Saharan Africa was positive, with growth for the region expected to top 6 percent in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.