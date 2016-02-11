IMF says concerned about European bank share declines

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is concerned about recent sharp share price declines for European banks, as a robust banking sector is needed to sustain economic recovery, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

“To the extent that the recent sell-off reflects deteriorating prospects for European banks, the decline is indeed a concern,” Rice said. “The European recovery is a recovery. But it remains weak, and a robust banking sector is required to support investment and economic activity.”

He said European policymakers should focus on creating incentives for banks to repair their balance sheets, and non-performing loan resolution could be encouraged through tighter supervision, improving insolvency frameworks and developing markets for distressed debt. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)