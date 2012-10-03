FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says resisting pressure on IMF fund for Europe
October 3, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Canada says resisting pressure on IMF fund for Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada remains under pressure from other countries to contribute to an International Monetary Fund plan to help Europe but has not changed its view that Europe has enough of its own resources, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

“Europe has enough resources to deal with the issue... There is some pressure obviously among my colleagues for Canada to participate,” Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.

“But they have to go first, and they have enough resources, so if they go first, they can also go last. There’s enough there,” he said.

