ECB's Noyer says fears of EU recession did not arise at IMF meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said he did not hear anyone express fears that the European Union will fall into a recession at the International Monetary Fund’s fall meeting.

Rather, the dominant fear expressed by finance ministers and experts participating in the meeting was that Europe would experience feeble growth, he said.

“I did not hear anyone say that there was a risk of recession or deflation in the EU. The main thought was that the region will continue experiencing feeble growth,” he told reporters on Saturday. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)