FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB should cut rates, allow higher inflation-IMF's Lagarde
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

ECB should cut rates, allow higher inflation-IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should cut interest rates further and strong economies such as Germany should allow higher inflation and wage growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

“Monetary policy should remain accommodative, and we believe that there is still some limited room for the ECB to cut rates further,” Christine Lagarde said in remarks prepared for a speech to be delivered on an official visit to bailed-out Ireland.

“Restoring a sense of balance means lower inflation and wage growth in the south (of the euro zone), but it also might mean allowing somewhat higher inflation and wage growth in countries like Germany. This too is an aspect of pan European solidarity.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.