BILBAO, Spain, March 3 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday that prolonged low inflation could put at risk the euro zone’s economic recovery.

“The risk of prolonged low inflation - inflation substantially below the ECB’s price stability objective of 2 percent - is also looming and could derail the recovery,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told an economic conference in Bilbao, northern Spain.